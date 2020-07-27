President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned the sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries across the country as a containment measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during a press briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country, the president said operating time for restaurants and eateries has also been reviewed to 7.00pm from 8.00pm starting Monday midnight, for the next 30 days.

” There shall be no sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries, restaurants across the territory of the Kenya effective Monday midnight for 30 days,” said President Kenyatta.

He reiterated that bars remain closed until further notice warning that bars that flout directives will have their licenses withdrawn permanently.

“The Inspector–General of the National Police Service shall cause withdrawal of all licenses for bars operating in breach of this directive, said President Kenyatta.

Adding that: “The Inspector General shall file a weekly return of all bars whose licenses have been withdrawn to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government.”

President Kenyatta regretted that coronavirus infections in the country have been on the rise in the last 21 days noting that 44 out of 47 counties have reported a COVID-19 case.

He challenged Kenyans to take the health ministry guidelines more seriously emphasizing on wearing of masks, maintaining social distance as well as washing of hands and sanitising.