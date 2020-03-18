Home Business President Kenyatta assents to Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019

President Kenyatta assents to Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019

Written By: PSCU
4

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019. The new law, which has 43 clauses, amends 16 laws and is aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The new law, which has 43 clauses, amends 16 laws and is aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

The laws affected by the new Business (Amendment) Act 2019 are the Law of Contract Act (Cap. 23), Industrial Training Act (Cap. 237), Registration of Documents Act (Cap. 285), Survey Act (Cap. 299), Income Tax Act (Cap. 470), Stamp Duty Act (Cap. 480), Kenya Information and Communication Act (No. 2 of 1998) and Occupational Safety and Health Act (No. 15 of 2007).

Also Read  Keroche gets reprieve as court bars KRA from accounts

Others are the National Construction Authority Act (No. 41 of 2011), Land Registration Act (No. 3 of 2012), Public Finance Management Act (No. 18 of 2012), Companies Act (No. 17 of 2015), Business Registration Service Act (No.17 of 2015), Insolvency Act (No. 18 of 2015), Excise Duty Act (No. 23 of 2015) and the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act (No. 29 of 2016).

Also Read  Tuskys forges partnership with Amref to curb Coronavirus pandemic

The Bill was presented to the President Kenyatta for signing at State House, Nairobi by the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Sena

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Kenya Broadcasting Corporation 2017

Follow us on Social Media