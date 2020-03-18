President Kenyatta assents to Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019

The new law, which has 43 clauses, amends 16 laws and is aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

The laws affected by the new Business (Amendment) Act 2019 are the Law of Contract Act (Cap. 23), Industrial Training Act (Cap. 237), Registration of Documents Act (Cap. 285), Survey Act (Cap. 299), Income Tax Act (Cap. 470), Stamp Duty Act (Cap. 480), Kenya Information and Communication Act (No. 2 of 1998) and Occupational Safety and Health Act (No. 15 of 2007).

Others are the National Construction Authority Act (No. 41 of 2011), Land Registration Act (No. 3 of 2012), Public Finance Management Act (No. 18 of 2012), Companies Act (No. 17 of 2015), Business Registration Service Act (No.17 of 2015), Insolvency Act (No. 18 of 2015), Excise Duty Act (No. 23 of 2015) and the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act (No. 29 of 2016).

The Bill was presented to the President Kenyatta for signing at State House, Nairobi by the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Sena