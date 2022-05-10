President Kenyatta Calls For Enhanced Cooperation Between Kenya And The UAE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed the need for Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to rejuvenate their bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, when he received a delegation sent by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“The objective of this meeting is to see how we can strengthen those areas of cooperation that have not been strong. We should also explore new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our people,” President Kenyatta said.

The meeting, which reviewed the status of the implementation of the economic and technical cooperation between the two countries, was a follow up to President Kenyatta’s working visit to the Gulf nation in February where he met and held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi among other engagements.

Among the areas reviewed at the meeting in State House included cooperation in bilateral trade, investment, finance and banking, tourism, agriculture, ICT, energy and petroleum.

The UAE delegation was led by the Gulf nation’s Minister of State Sheikh Nahyan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan who was accompanied by the Crown Prince’s Economic Adviser Abdul Rahman Neyadi among other UAE Government officials.

Head of Public Service Dr. Josph Kinyua and Cabinet Secretaries Amb. Ukur Yatani (National Treasury), Amb. Monica Juma (Energy), Betty Maina (Trade), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) as well as National Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia and his Energy counterpart Andrew Kamau attended the meeting.