President Kenyatta calls for peace and unity in his Christmas message

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his Christmas Message on Saturday where he made a case for peace coexistence.

According to the head of state, peace and unity are the foundations of a successful country.

“Let us heed the call of the Great Unifier and leave any discord behind, so that we may march boldly into a better future together.”

“Love, peace, joy and hope are the golden thread woven into all our Christmas songs and prayers, and all our customs and traditions of this season.” He said

The President, who also conveyed the goodwill message to Kenyans from First Lady Margaret Kenyatta challenged Kenyans to use the holiday season to demonstrate love for one another saying is one of the greatest building blocks for a more fair, just, prosperous and cohesive society.

“During this blessed season, let us all share the gift of God’s love by giving of ourselves and sharing generously with all those in need,” He said

President Kenyatta said the Festive season ‘reminds us of our shared humanity and the common values that unite us irrespective of colour, creed, or country.’