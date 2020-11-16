President Kenyatta calls for peaceful resolution of Ethiopian conflict

Written By: PSCU
The President held talks with Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged parties to the ongoing internal conflict in Ethiopia to find peaceful means to end the crisis.

The President cautioned against a full-blown conflict in the country saying Kenya and Ethiopia have for long served as anchor states for regional peace and stability.

He urged the Federal Government and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to de-escalate the conflict saying the crisis risks eroding gains made by Ethiopians in developing their country.

The President spoke Monday evening at State House, Nairobi during a meeting with Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen who paid him a courtesy visit.

The Deputy Prime Minister also delivered a special message to President Kenyatta from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and briefed the Head of State on the political and security situation in Ethiopia.

While acknowledging the internal efforts being made to end the conflict, President Kenyatta urged the warring parties to prioritise humanitarian needs of local populations by opening up corridors for essential supplies.

The President was accompanied to the meeting by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, her CAS Ababu Namwamba and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.

The Ethiopian delegation included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Woineshet Tadesse and the country’s Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem.

Margaret Kalekye

