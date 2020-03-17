President Kenyatta mourns Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem

Mr Kipserem Cheboswony, who died Monday in a grisly motor accident along Oljororok-Dundori Road in Nyandarua County, was incharge of Sagana State Lodge and had served the National Police Service for 28 years.

In his message, the President said the country had lost a highly dedicated security officer whose commitment endeared him to both his colleagues and superiors.

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Inspector Kipserem following the tragic death of such a courageous man. His sacrifice in serving this great nation will be forever remembered,” President Kenyatta wrote in his message to the family.

The President prayed to God to give the family comfort and fortitude at this difficult moment of mourning.