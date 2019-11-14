President Kenyatta commended for efforts to wipe out FGM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been commended for spearheading the national campaign to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Kenya and the region.

The visiting Vice President of the Republic of Liberia Jewel Taylor applauded President Kenyatta for mobilizing opinion leaders including elders in the country to make a commitment to end FGM in Kenya by 2022.

President Kenyatta last week met religious and cultural leaders drawn from 22 counties who signed a declaration to eliminate FGM by 2022.

The Liberian VP, who is in the country to attend the ongoing International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25), spoke today when she paid a courtesy call on President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

On his part, the President expressed optimism that the ongoing efforts to stop FGM will succeed.

“It has been a long journey involving all stakeholders. We are glad that it has bore fruits with the signing of the declaration by cultural and religious leaders,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State emphasized the need to consolidated efforts that will do away with harmful cultural practices and only retain the progressive ones that will help move the continent forward.

President Kenyatta and Vice President Taylor also discussed the problem of unemployment in the continent and ways to alleviate it.

The President said the coming together and pooling of resources would help the African continent deal with the growing challenge of unemployment by giving it a bigger voice in the international market.

“This would enable Africa to get the best from its resources through interlinking the infrastructure networks of our countries to allow free movement and interaction of people,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “This approach will liberate our continent and promise a bright future to our people.”

The Liberian VP thanked President Kenyatta for co-hosting the ICPD25 summit saying the conference provided an opportunity for her to visit Kazuri Beads Factory in Karen where local women make handmade beads and other ornaments and sell to generate income.

The Vice President said her visit to Kazuri has given her an idea that she intends to replicate in Liberia to enable the women in her country benefit from their handcrafts like their Kenyan counterparts.

Present during the meeting were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma.

At another meeting at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta hosted a delegation from Qatar.

The Qatari delegation that was led by Qatari Attorney General Dr Ali Bin Fetais Al-Marri invited the President to attend the 4th International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award summit to be held in Rwanda.

The anti-graft conference, organized by the United Nations and co-sponsored by His Royal Highness the Emir of Qatar and the government of Rwanda, will be held on 9th December this year.