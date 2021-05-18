President Kenyatta to commission Lamu Port on Thursday

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to commission the new multibillion shilling Lamu Port on Thursday according to Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata.

Elungata said the head of state will receive to vessels, MV Cap Carmel and MV Seago Bremerhaven to mark the commencement of operations of the facility as a transshipment hub.

“We are satisfied with the progress of work and everything is in place for the big day,” said Elungata while on a tour at the new commercial port.

Elungata who is the chairman of the Coast Regional Development Implementation Coordination Committee (RDICC) inspected the project works and declared it was ready for opening by the head of state.

He said the first three berths out of the 32 deep sea berths planned for construction are complete and ready for transshipment of cargo.

The new Port of Lamu code-named Lamu South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor seeks to serve Kenya, South Sudan and landlocked Ethiopia.

He said the government is ready to receive the port from the contractor the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The RC has assured the business community of a well-organized cargo evacuation strategy from the Lamu Port ahead of its commissioning.

Elungata noted that infrastructure is in place to ensure smooth transportation for both domestic and transit cargo with Ethiopia and South Sudan being major destinations.

He said security has also been enhanced along the Lamu-Garsen-Garissa-Isiolo routes, the latest transport corridor in the country, expected to connect Kenya to Ethiopia and South Sudan while opening up the northern region of the country.