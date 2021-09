The Construction of the Kenya National Referral and Research Hospital has commenced at the Kabete Army Barracks in Nairobi County. The top-tier military health facility will provide specialized services to the security sector agencies and the general public. President Uhuru Kenyatta who graced the groundbreaking ceremony said the 700-bed capacity level six hospital is part of sustained government efforts to attain the Universal Health Coverage, a pillar of the Big 4 development agenda.