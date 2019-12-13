President Kenyatta commissions Kenya’s newest army barracks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Friday commissioned the Modika Barracks, Kenya’s newest army barracks and home to Kenya Army’s 6 Brigade.

The barracks, which will be home to three army fighting units and three support sub-units, is part of a program to modernise and improve the capability of the Kenya Defence Forces.

At the same event, President Kenyatta launched the Soldier’s Legend, a book documenting the 55-year history of the Kenya Army and the soldiers who have always stood at the frontline to defend Kenya.

President Kenyatta said the government will continue dedicating enough resources and funds to support the Kenya Defence Forces to continue maintaining its status as a world class military that is ready to defend Kenya.

He said Kenyan soldiers have always earned praise for their role in promoting peace in many parts of the world the Kenya Defence Forces have served.

“It takes sacrifice and discipline to protect a nation. I want to remind Kenyans that defence and security of our country is a collective responsibility and we should remain vigilant and united against those who may want to wish us harm,” said the President when he addressed soldiers at the Modika Barracks in the outskirts of Garissa town.

President Kenyatta called on KDF officers to uphold their military ideals as they protect the dignity of Kenyans and the territorial integrity of Kenya.

He said Kenya is a nation of peace but will spare no effort to defend itself against those with evil intention against the nation and its people.

The Head of State assured that the government will always ensure that KDF is well resourced, well trained and agile enough to protect the nation.

On the military book, President Kenyatta said the publication will inspire Kenyans to commit to serve the country whether in uniform or civilian.

The Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe and Commander Kenya Army Lt Gen WR Koipaton and 6 Brigade Commander Brig P K Njema spoke at the event.

Lt Gen Koipaton said the Soldier’s Legacy will help demystify the Kenya Army and will be useful to students, scholars and Kenyans in general.

He said the establishment of the new barracks is part of efforts to modernise the KDF as it changes to adapt to emerging threats.

Lt Gen Koipaton said new permanent military bases like Modika will also be established in other regions of the country to improve the capacity of KDF.