President Kenyatta commissions last mile power connectivity in Kieni East

President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued his rallying call for Kenyans to endorse the BBI document.

Speaking in Kieni East the president said the BBI will secure resources at the counties and grassroots level.

During the fourth day of his working tour of the central region, the president launched the last mile power connectivity in Kieni East to connect close to 9,000 home to the national grid.

Once complete the promised the installation of milk cooling plant and completion of road infrastructure.

Lydia Kahuthu a resident was the proud host of the president from where Uhuru launched the power project by lighting power in her homestead.

She says gone are the days of using spotlights and lanterns to light her house noting that the power connection will henceforth save her money she used to spend buying paraffin.

The President also announced government plans to tarmac the Sagana-Ndathi-Narumoru Road and set up a milk cooling facility in the area.