President Kenyatta commits to stop divisive politics

President Uhuru Kenyatta says he is committed to tearing down the barriers of divisive politics and exclusion from government before he leaves office.

The president who was in Kisumu to attend the burial of Dorcas Nyongo the mother of Kisumu’s governor Anyang Nyong’o said his resolve to fight corruption is unstoppable and those who have looted public money will not enjoy their ill-gotten loot.

president Uhuru Kenyatta, former prime minister Raila Odinga a host of governors and elected leaders gathered at Rata village, Seme constituency Kisumu county to bid fare well to mama Dorcas Nyong’o mother of Kisumu county governor Prof Peter Anyang Nyong,o.

Mama Dorcas was eulogized as a person who made tremendous effort to make her locality a better place not only for her immediate family members but the community at a large.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



President Kenyatta who attended the funeral called on all leaders to focus on service delivery to Kenyans and forging a united country instead of engaging in unnecessary endless politics.

The president reiterated his commitment to fixing three key issues that he says have played a major role in dividing Kenyans for many years.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was also present saying his party ODM was working to introduce a legal framework that will curtail leaders using the church as the laundering point for ill-gotten cash a position supported by a host of leaders who also attended the burial.

Mama Dorcas died at the age of 99.