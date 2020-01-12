President Kenyatta condoles family of governance expert Githiga Mwai

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family of Raphael Githiga Mwai, a leading Kenyan policy and governance expert who passed away recently.

The late Mwai, a policy and governance consultant was among prominent Kenyan technocrats who served on the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) between 2004 and 2010 where he chaired the Technical Committee that crafted the Kenya Vision 2030.

The President paid glowing tribute to the late Mwai, describing him as a patriotic Kenyan who contributed immensely to the growth of corporate governance and ethics in the country.

“Mwai made a significant contribution that shaped the corporate governance sector in the country. He influenced many Kenyans especially those currently holding senior positions in our state corporations.

“We are deeply saddened by his departure and we pray that the Almighty God comforts the family, relatives and friends at this very difficult moment,” said the President.

The President urged Kenyans in corporate governance to emulate the late Raphael Githiga Mwai by instituting measures aimed at streamlining the management of both public and private enterprises.