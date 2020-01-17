President Kenyatta condoles with family of Mrs Lina Leseeto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family of the late Lina Milly Leseeto, wife of the Deputy Governor of Samburu County Julius Leseeto.

Mrs Leseeto, a career teacher, succumbed to a lung ailment last Friday.

In his message of comfort to the family, friends and relatives of Mrs Leseeto, the President described the late as a strong pillar to her family and a servant leader who helped improve her community as a teacher.

“Mrs Leseeto’s death leaves a huge vacuum among us that will be hard to fill. Evidently, she lived a life of single-minded service to both her family and the community.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“As a teacher, she touched the lives of many people in more ways than one. To them, I know they have lost a great leader, mother and a wonderful companion,” the President eulogised.

The President assured the family of his support even as he prayed to God to grant them comfort and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning.