President Kenyatta condoles with families of Wajir bus attack victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of eight people who were brutally murdered by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Wajir.

The victims were killed after heavily armed gunmen intercepted a bus they were travelling in between Kotulo and Tarbaj on Friday evening.

The bus belonging to Medina Coach Company was ambushed at Wargatut between Kotulo and Tarbaj where suspected Al-Shabaab militants ordered everyone to alight.

They are then said to have separated locals from non-locals before shooting dead eight of them.

In the ensuing melee, some passengers managed to escape into the nearby bushes.

Following the incident, President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

The Head of State vowed that security forces will pursue the killers noting that the government will not scale down its crackdown on criminal elements including suspected terrorists in its solemn duty to safeguard the lives and property of Kenyans.

He further sent a strong warning to misguided elements operating within and outside Kenya’s national borders and whose actions is to harm innocent Kenyans that no effort will be spared in neutralizing the threat.

Currently, a team of elite security units from the Anti-Terror Police and Kenya Defence Forces have been deployed to pursue the militants.

The incident came barely hours after the German government donated state of the art equipment to assist the country in combating terror and related cases of criminality.