President Kenyatta condoles with family of broadcaster Mohamed Juma Njuguna

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of veteran radio broadcaster Mohammed Juma Njuguna who died Saturday at a Nairobi hospital.

President Kenyatta described the highly decorated radio journalist as a refined broadcaster and a trailblazer who used his role in the mass media to inform and entertain Kenyans, especially through his moving football commentaries.

“We are filled with grief and a deep sense of loss. Mohammed was an outstanding journalist. He was a good and inspiring figure in the media industry, and a great mentor to upcoming journalists,” the President eulogised.

“At this moment of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with Mohammed Juma Njuguna’s family, relatives and friends,” he added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The late Njuguna was awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) in 2010 for his immense contribution to the development of broadcast journalism in the country.

The President prayed to God to comfort the family of the late Mohammed Juma Njuguna and give them the strength and grace to bear with the loss.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolences the family, relatives and friends of the late Wilfred Murungi, describing him as an industrious and vibrant entrepreneur who made a significant contribution to the growth of the manufacturing sector in Kenya.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta said the country has lost one of its most prominent business leaders.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Mr Murungi. He was a man of great insight and unique leadership qualities. His commitment and determination were his strongest assets,” President Kenyatta said.

“His death leaves a gap that will not be filled, and certainly not by these few words of consolation. But we thank God for the time we shared with him, just as we are grateful for the full use he made of it,” the President added.

The President said Mr Murungi, the founder of Mastermind Tobacco Company, will be missed by many Kenyans especially those whose lives he positively impacted.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late Wilfred Murungi. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May the Almighty God grant you all the courage and strength to bear this loss,” the Head of State said.