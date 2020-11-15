President Kenyatta condoles with family of Mama Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru who passed away Sunday in New York, USA, after a long illness.

Mama Victoria Nyaithiru who succumbed to cancer is the mother of Supreme Court Judge Justice Njoki Ndung’u.

In his message of comfort to the family of Mama Nyaithiru, the President described the departed matriarch as a kind and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

“Mama Victoria Nyaithiru was a God fearing woman who believed that ultimately all good things are the result of a life of honesty, faith and hard work.

The Head of State said the late Mama Nyaithiru’s importance to society and the country is reflected in her children’s contribution to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“She loved her family and was fiercely protective of her children, raising them on a value-based upbringing which is reflected in their successful lives.

“Certainly we can see the fruits of her keen parenting through her children some of whom are prominent leaders of our times,” the President said.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the departed matriarch fortitude and comfort at this difficult period of mourning.