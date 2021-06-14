President Kenyatta condoles with family of Mzee David Waweru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family, friends and relatives of Mzee David Kamau Waweru of Gichagi, Kangemi Ward in Nairobi County.

Mzee Waweru alias Wakamau is the father of Richard Ngatia, the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his message of comfort, the President described the departed Mzee Wakamau as a respected elder whose wise counsel and leadership will be dearly missed by his community.

“With the passing on of Mzee Wakamau, the people of Gichagi have lost a robust and dependable leader and elder whose wise counsel promoted harmony in the community,” the President eulogised.

Mzee Wakamau, an Indian trained accountant and laboratory technologist, joined the public service in the 1960s starting in the tax department of the defunct East African Community.

The career public servant later served at the East African Industrial Research and Development Institute, currently the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) as a researcher.

Having attained higher qualifications, Wakamau, who died aged 79, joined the University of Nairobi in 1977 where he served as a Chief Technologist until his retirement in 1997.

The President wished the family of the departed elder God’s grace and fortitude as they mourn their beloved matriarch.