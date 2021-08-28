President Kenyatta condoles with family of Presidential Escort Commander Josphat Kirimi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Presidential Escort Commander Josphat Kirimi following the death of his son Ian Murithi Mputhia.

Ian, the firstborn child of Mr. Kirimi, passed away on Thursday after a long illness.

In his message of comfort to the family, the President mourned the 18-year old Ian as a brilliant and brave young man whose bright future had been cut short by the ugly hand of death.

“It is sad that we’ve lost such a young, brilliant, and brave boy who despite his illness, continued to perform very well in school. Going by his impressive academic record, his fantastic attitude, and active personality, Ian, was, without doubt, destined for greatness,” the President eulogized.

“It is unfortunate and disheartening to lose such a bright boy at a time when he was entering the most exciting phase of his young life,” the President added.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of Mr. Kirimi fortitude and strength as they come to terms with the demise of their beloved son.

“To Mr. Kirimi and family, I pray that God will comfort and give you strength to bear the loss of your dear son. May you feel the presence of God during this difficult period of mourning Ian,” the President condoled.