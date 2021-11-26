President Kenyatta condoles with the Mudavadi family

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of former Cabinet Minister, the late Moses Mudamba Mudavadi following the death of his widow Rosebella Mudavadi.

Mama Rosebella Mudavadi, who passed away on Wednesday in Virginia, USA, was the stepmother of ANC Party Leader and former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

In his message of condolence and comfort, the President eulogised Mama Rosebella Mudavadi as a family matriach, elder and leader whose contribution to Kenya’s progress over the years shall be dearly missed.

“It is with a pained heart and deep sorrow that I have been informed of the passing away of Mama Rosebella Mudavadi. The demise of Mama Rosebella is not only a big blow to the Mudavadi family but to the whole nation of Kenya considering her immense contribution to our country’s progress over the decades.

“Besides supporting her late husband’s long political career, Mama Rosebella was a successful grassroots leader, community mobiliser and mentor in her own right,” the President mourned.

The Head of State wished the Mudavadi family God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with the passing away of Mama Rosebella.

“At this difficult time of mourning your beloved family matriach, I pray and wish you God’s fortitude, grace and comfort,” the President condoled with the Mudavadi family.

Other leaders also sent their condolences.

@EtalePhilip: Pole sana kiongozi @MusaliaMudavadi for the loss of your matriarch Mama Rosebella Mudavadi this afternoon. May God give you strength and fortitude to overcome the grief.
@GovWOparanya: My heartfelt condolences to the family of my brother Hon @MusaliaMudavadi for the loss of their matriarch Mama Rosebella Mudavadi. May God grant you immeasurable fortitude and comfort you during this trying moment. May the soul of Mama Rosebella rest in eternal peace.
@TheODMparty: The family of the late Moses Budamba Mudavadi has today lost their remaining matriarch Mama Rosebella Mudavadi. We join the rest of the nation in condoling with Hon.
@MusaliaMudavadi & the entire family for this big loss. May God grant the the fortitude to overcome the pain.
@GikuruSK:  The ANC family is mourning the passing on of Mama Mama Rosebella Mudavadi, the step mother to our Party Leader H.E Musalia Mudavadi. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Mudavadi family for this tragic loss. May God grant her soul eternal rest.
@MwenesiHon:  I’m deeply saddened by the loss of mama Rosebella Mudavadi step mother to @MusaliaMudavadi .Vihiga county has lost a great mother may her soul rest in eternal peace.
