President Kenyatta congratulates Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a congratulatory message to the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following his election and assumption of office on Wednesday evening.

In his message of goodwill and best wishes, President Kenyatta assured the new leader Kenya readiness to continue partnering with his country for the mutual benefit of the two Republics.

At the same time, President Kenyatta congratulated the outgoing German Chancellor, Her Excellency Angela Merkel for a successful tenure and wished her success in future endeavours.

Scholz, a soft-spoken 63-year-old, steered the Social Democrats to election victory in late September, positioning himself as the continuity candidate because he played a key role in the Merkel government as vice-chancellor.

Scholz who served as vice-chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel, won a majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said.

Since the election, Mr Scholz’s party has worked with the Greens and the Free Democrats on a coalition deal, which was finally signed on Tuesday.

All 16 ministers took the oath of office on Wednesday, becoming Germany’s first cabinet to include as many women as men.