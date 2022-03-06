President Kenyatta congratulates Kipchoge, Kosgei for winning Tokyo marathon

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei for their sterling performance in their respective races at the Tokyo Marathon 2021.

The two dominated their races setting the fastest times ever ran on Japan soil.

2/2 The two dominated their races setting the fastest times ever ran on Japan soil in their respective races. @EliudKipchoge the double Olympic Champion won the race in 2hrs: 02min: 40sec while Brigid who is a World record holder completed the race in 2:16.02 #TokyoMarathon pic.twitter.com/2fUO4jWQ1n — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 6, 2022

Kipchoge, 37, crossed the finish line at 2:02:40 ahead of compatriot Amos Kipruto who came second at 2:03:13, while Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola third (2:04:14) and Japanese record holder Kengo Suzuki 4th in 2:05:28.

Kipchoge has now won 14 marathons overall, including nine World Marathon Major events and two Olympic marathons.

With wins in Tokyo, London, Berlin, and Chicago, he joins Wilson Kipsang as the only man to have won four different WMM events since the series began in 2006.

The 37-year-old legend celebrated his win with a call for peace.

“I am so proud to win in the streets of Tokyo, where the people have running in their hearts and minds. It’s great to now have won 4 out of the 6 Abbott World Marathon Major races. Finally, I want to say I want this world to unite. My win today is to bring positivity in this world” he said moments after.

I am so proud to win in the streets of Tokyo, where the people have running in their heart and minds. It’s great to now have won 4 out of the 6 Abbott World Marathon Major races. Finally, I want to say I want this world to unite. My win today is to bring positivity in this world. pic.twitter.com/xBnEvTcPmY — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) March 6, 2022

Brigid Kosgei also pulled a stunning performance in the women’s race clinching the title in a time of 2hrs, 16mins, 02secs shattering Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter’s time of 2:17:45.

Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia was 2nd in 2:17:58, and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia 3rd in 2:18:18.