President Kenyatta convenes extraordinary session over rising Covid-19 cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit over the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a statement sent to new rooms, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the sixth extraordinary session will be held on November 4th.

“The extraordinary Session has been convened in light of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections across our Nation, as exhibited by the fact that Kenya has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 monthly fatalities in October 2020,” said Kanze Dena.

“The session shall consider the evolution of the disease as well as the epidemiological models on how Covid-19 may propagate within our Country over the months of November and December 2020. The Session shall also review the efficacy of the containment measures in place, as well as the impact of the easing of the restrictions that were in place,” she added.

President Kenyatta called on Kenyans to continue applying individual and collective measures saying those are the country’s best weapons against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By doing so, Kenyans will ensure that our Nation does not lose the hard-fought-for ground secured in the fight against COVID-19, and also that our Nation shall not be compelled to roll-back the easing of the restrictions that Kenyans enjoy today,” said the President.

He urged Kenyans to continue to wear face masks correctly in public spaces, apply correct hand hygiene and adhere with the physical and social distancing guidelines