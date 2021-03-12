President Kenyatta conveys best wishes to candidates

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Friday conveyed his best wishes to grade 4, class 8, and form 4 candidates.

President Kenyatta during his 14th presidential address said that he and the entire country were rooting for the candidates who for 6 months were out of class owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know our students who will be sitting for their national examinations in the coming week, are busy preparing. Let me say, as a father and as your President, I know you have arrived at the examination desk following a road marred by challenges,” he said.

The Head of State in his address also noted that Kenyans had subconsciously developed a culture of civic duty and responsibility.

“The culture of ‘minding yourself’ and ‘becoming your brother’s keeper’ is getting entrenched as a norm and practice under COVID conditions,” he said.

President Kenyatta in addition attributed the drop of COVID-19 positivity rate from 19% in November 2020 to 2% in January 2021 to the civic responsibility culture.

In emphasis, the Head of State reminded Kenyans that the government would do its part to protect Kenyans against the virus but the ultimate responsibility lied with the citizens.

“If we exercise civic responsibility and act as our ‘brother’s keeper’, we will have won half the battle against this pandemic,” he concluded.

The address comes as Kenya on Friday recorded 750 new COVID-19 infections in the country out of a sample size of 6,264 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 111,935 as the cumulative number of tests conducted so far stands at 1,358,390

On a positive note, 215 people have recovered from the virus, 122 from home-based care while 93 are from various health facilities making the cumulative number of recoveries 88,209.

Unfortunately, two patients have lost their lives making the cumulative fatalities in the country 1,901.