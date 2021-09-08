President Kenyatta declares drought a national disaster

by Christine Muchira
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday has declared the drought affecting parts of the country a national disaster.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said the President has instructed The National Treasury and the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to spearhead Government efforts to assist affected households including water and relief food distribution as well as livestock uptake.

The decision follows today’s meeting between the Head of State and 85 leaders from Kenya’s Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL) led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

“More details of the Government’s comprehensive drought mitigation measures will be unveiled in due course,” said Kanze.

  

