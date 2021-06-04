President Kenyatta defends decision to reject six judges recommended by JSC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken silence over his decision to leave out six judges who had been recommended for appointment to superior courts by the Judicial Service Commission in 2019.

In an apparent reference to criticism directed at him since he gazetted 34 judges to various division of the judiciary on Thursday, the head of state maintained that his actions are in the interest of the country and nothing else.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony for the newly appointed judges, President Kenyatta insists that he could not ignore available information putting into question the integrity of the affected judges.

“Just like you today, I too took the oath to both the letter and the spirit of the law and it is not open to me to turn a blind eye to reports of our state organs.” he said during the oath taking ceremony at State House Nairobi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Those left out of appointment include justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Aggrey Muchelule.

And he reiterates that he will not yield to pressure to act against his oath of office as the head of state.

“As long as I am president I will choose the right over the convenient, I will choose the hard over the easy, and I am not doing this for myself but for the people of Kenya and for posterity.” He charged.

The President asked the judges designated to the court of appeal, the environment and land courts, and the employment and labour relations court, to serve the people of Kenya with unfailing integrity and commitment.

“Let your actions and decisions be guided slowly on unbiased and faithful application of the constitution and our written laws, our principles and values as a nation and the overriding interest for justice.” He said

He added that “To serve in a state office is a deeply demanding task, many new burdens will be placed on your shoulders, and obstacles will be thrown along your path.”

According to President Kenyatta, the judges occupy a special place in our constitutional order in the country and must therefore serve with dedication and with utmost fidelity to the oath that they subscribed to.

“You are bastions of justice, defenders of liberty, instruments of law and order, guardians of the rule of law and the embodiment of hopes and dreams of our people,” Her said.

At the same time, the President noted that Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature have a collective duty to service the people of Kenya, both here at home and abroad.

“We are one government bound together by our common duty to deliver the hope and dreams of Kenya,” He said