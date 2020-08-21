President Kenyatta defends executive from Senate wrangles

President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended the executive from the wrangles at the Senate over the revenue sharing formula.

The Head of State said the third basis formula for sharing revenue among counties was proposed by the commission and has nothing to do with the executive.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), President Kenyatta insisted that the crucial revenue sharing parameters are set out by the commission on revenue allocation and not the executive.

President Kenyatta is instead calling on leaders to shun politicizing the revenue formula and find a solution where equity and fairness shall prevail, a move supported by Deputy President William Ruto who said magnanimity must prevail and no county should feel disadvantaged by any method agreed.

DP Ruto while addressing a delegation of elders and leaders from Bungoma and Trans Nzoia Counties, at his Sugoi home in Uasin-Gishu County said Senate has the requisite leadership and wisdom to reach a consensus that takes into account all the parameters to balance between the populous and disadvantaged counties.

His sentiments were shared by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and Nakuru Deputy Governor Dr Erick Korir who called for equity and fairness in revenue allocation claiming activities in devolved units have stalled.

The development coming as Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina hinted of a breakthrough in the deadlock soon.