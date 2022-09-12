President Kenyatta delivers farewell speech, congratulates Ruto

“My entire family and I join all Kenyans in wishing our very best to our next President, Dr William Ruto” outgoing President Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday evening delivered his final speech, congratulating his successor President-elect William Ruto ahead of his inauguration Tuesday.

Addressing the nation Monday late afternoon, moments after hosting Dr Ruto who served as his deputy and his wife Rachael at State House, Nairobi, Kenyatta who is exiting after serving two terms pledged to facilitate a smooth transition just like his predecessors.

The two leaders severed their ties after the March 2018 handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga with Kenyatta declaring support for Odinga who lost to Ruto in a hotly contested August 9 election.

The State House meeting caught many Kenyans unawares considering that Kenyatta had remained silent about Ruto’s win even after the Supreme Court ruling.

In what will be his last speech as the fourth President of Kenya, Kenyatta said hosting the incoming President was part of the transition process.

“This afternoon, ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration, I hosted the Incoming President, the Hon. Dr. William Ruto, at State House, Nairobi. As you are aware, the transition process commenced on the 12th of August, 2022, and over the last week, the doors of State House and the Office of the President have been open to the technical teams from the office of the President-Elect so as to facilitate a smooth transition and hand-over. This afternoon’s meeting between the President-Elect and myself is the final step in that process” he said.

He went on to extend his warmest congratulations to Ruto as he takes the mantle of power as Kenya’s fifth President, saying he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors who handed the instruments of power without fail.

President Kenyatta: I will, tomorrow, before God and you my fellow countrymen, hand over the instruments of power to our new president.

“Since independence, we have every five years, without fail, reaffirmed our democratic credentials. We have done so by returning to the people, the sovereign of our nation, for a mandate to serve. We have in this context put our nation on a consistent and predictable journey of deepening and maturing our democracy” he noted.

“The work of building a nation is a continuous endeavour passed from one generation to another, as one Administration hands over to the next, in an unbroken chain that seeks to progressively build a more united, equitable, and prosperous Kenya’ he acknowledged.

He challenged his successor and Kenyans to uphold peace.

“Tomorrow’s inauguration, the last step in a process of electioneering is a moment to come together as one people, to pursue the promise of Kenya, as destined by God. Mr. President-elect, as you walk the path to your inauguration and beyond, you will be President not just for those who voted for you but for all Kenyans” he said.

He added “in the prophetic words of our national anthem – we are all summoned to purposefully dwell in unity, peace and liberty; working hard and together, so that plenty will be found in our borders”.

While outlining his administration’s achievements, the President paid glowing tribute to all those who served under his tenure and Kenyans who believed in him.

“I am profoundly grateful for the honour and privilege you bestowed upon me to serve as the Fourth President of the Great Republic of Kenya. In my service to you the people of Kenya, I was supported by a Cabinet, Principal Secretaries, Holders of Constitutional Offices, the Security Agencies, Our Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives in our missions abroad and all public servants”.

He said he was proud of handing over a country that has seen an unprecedented transformation under his leadership.

“On my part as the Head of State, I hand-over leadership of a nation that has undergone a consequential transformation over the last decade in every aspect of our national life. With the mandate you bestowed upon My Administration, we have fostered and integrated devolution as a way of life; reinforced our educational and technical excellence and successfully led the nation through the worst global health crisis in a century” he said.

Naming his legacy projects across all sectors, the president said he was happy for turning a number of challenges inherited and those that emerged during his tenure into areas of opportunity for a better Kenyaciting the Covid-19 challenge.

