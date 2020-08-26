President Kenyatta directs formation of National Reference Group on COVID-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Wednesday directed the formation of a National Reference Group on COVID-19.

President Kenyatta said the formation of the group was to anchor Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the expanding health architecture.

The President during his 11th State of The Nation address said the group should formulate strategies to identify institutional weaknesses within healthcare system at both tiers; recommend ways to increase the representation of the County Governments in the Boards of Healthcare Agencies, and recommend ways in which our national responses to healthcare emergencies can be improved.

The Head of State in addition said that the COVID-19 group should also position healthcare as a driver of our manufacturing agenda by ensuring that preference is given to local manufacturers in the procurement of pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceutical products.

Another mandate of the group is to expand their ongoing work and establish the Kenya COVID Vaccine Consortium, bringing together relevant stakeholders locally and internationally, to sharpen their focus on the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccine locally.

While lauding the counties, President Kenyatta noted the expansion of the health sector architecture had taken place in the counties but more needed to be done to cope with the rising numbers of COVID-19 at the County level.

“While our determination to manage the spread of this pandemic in cities like Nairobi and Mombasa has started to pay dividends, the crisis has however begun to percolate to the counties. The new frontier of this invisible enemy is increasingly shifting to the counties and rural areas,” said President Kenyatta.

This comes as Kenya has Wednesday recorded 213 COVID-19 positive cases bringing the aggregate to 33,016.

The country has at the same time recorded 241 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,296 marking a recovery rate of 58%.

Unfortunately, five lives have been lost in the last 24 hours.

The Head of State, in conclusion, urged Kenyans to look at the health crisis as an opportunity and not just a danger.

“….we will completely re-arrange our country, its constitutional architecture and its heritage. And as Abraham Lincoln once said: “…The only way to predict the future is to invent it”. We can invent the future we want through our actions of ‘civic responsibility’ today.”