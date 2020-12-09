President Kenyatta, Ethiopia PM to launch Likoni floating bridge

President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr Abiy Ahmed will tomorrow (Thursday) officially launch the Ksh 1.9 billion Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge in Mombasa County.

The 1.2 kilometre Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge is the first of its kind in the region.

It is designed to ease pressure on the Likoni ferry crossing by taking up most of the foot traffic, leaving the ferries to serve vehicular and cargo crossing between Mombasa Island and the South Coast.

The PM arrived into the country Wednesday for a two-day official visit that has bolstered bilateral ties between the two countries.

Upon arrival, the two leaders inaugurated the Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Marsabit County before inspecting the ongoing construction works at the new Lamu Port in Lamu County.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, who spoke during meetings on both sides of the border, said the new Moyale OSBP will help expedite the movement of goods and persons across the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

“This artificial border, in my opinion, will be dismantled with the new infrastructure. The new infrastructure will bring the two families together and tap the potential and opportunities of business and economy,” Dr Abiy said.

He said Kenya and Ethiopia will continue working together on infrastructure and in the maintenance of peace and security along the border region.