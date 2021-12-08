President Kenyatta Eulogises Ex-Kitui governor Julius Malombe’s wife

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe following the death of his wife Edith Mawia Malombe.

In the message of comfort, the President mourned Mrs Malombe as a virtuous woman of deep faith, distinguished lawyer and champion of social justice.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have been informed of the passing on of Mrs Edith Malombe. The death of Mama Edith is not only a big blow to the family of my friend Dr Julius Malombe but to thousands of Kenyans who benefitted directly or indirectly from her resourcefulness as a lawyer and champion of social justice.

“Throughout her public life, Mama Edith distinguished herself as an astute and dependable leader who continuously created opportunities for others to thrive,” the President mourned.

The Head of State recalled that during her tenure as Kitui County’s First Lady, Mrs Malombe worked closely with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative to expand access to maternal healthcare in the county.

“As a country, we owe a debt of gratitude to Mama Edith for the work she did over the years towards making Kenya a better country for all. In Kitui County, Mama Edith, working with partners, helped expand access to maternal healthcare among other key achievements,” the President. eulogised.

The Head of State wished Dr Julius Malombe and the family God’s comforting grace and fortitude as they come to terms with the passing away of Mama Edith.