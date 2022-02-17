President Kenyatta expected in Brussels for AU-EU Summit

ByPSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday to attend the 6th African Union (AU) – European Union (EU) Summit.

President Kenyatta is among the African and European Heads of State and Governments attending the two-day summit that will be held between 17th and 18th February. On Friday, the President is expected to co-chair a round table session on agriculture and sustainable development.

“This summit is very key. It brings together over 90 per cent of African  Heads of State and Governments or their representatives,” said Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, the Kenyan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium during a press briefing ahead of the President’s arrival.

The ambassador said President Kenyatta, alongside other leaders, is expected to attend a series of roundtable  sessions to discuss  growth financing, health systems and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development as well as education, culture and vocational training.

The summit is aimed at strengthening the AU-EU strategic partnerships in trade and investment as well as other areas of cooperation including current global challenges like climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, peace and security.

  

