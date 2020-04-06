President Kenyatta encourages farmers to continue production

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded all County Governments for waiving local fees for trade in food items.

Speaking in a state address on enhanced measures in response to Covid-19 on Monday, the President encouraged traders and farmers in fresh produce to continue with their agricultural activities.

¨I encourage traders and farmers in fresh food produce to continue with their agricultural activities, so as to ensure continued supply of the farm produce to our markets. Such farm produce embody the diversity of Kenya includes; Rice, Beans, Maize, Potatoes, Cabbages, Miraa, Tomatoes, bananas and other food items.¨ Said President Kenyatta.

While applauding Nakuru County Government for offering Afraha Stadium as an open air-market in line with the social distancing guidelines, President Kenyatta noted that no person should be denied the ability to carry on with their legal trade within the boundaries of the protocols set out by the Ministry of Health.

In his address President Kenyatta spelt out a raft of measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 that included cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area,counties of Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa for 21 days.

The in and out of movement order on Nairobi metropolis takes effect Monday 6 April at 7pm, while in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi on Wednesday 8 April.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area has been designated as Nairobi City County, Part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; Part of Machakos County up to Athi-River, including Katani; Part of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

The president further directed that any person, passenger carrying bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, automobiles, vehicles, vessels, railway wagons or aircrafts shall not be allowed in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

However movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway and air with only one driver and designated assistants.

¨Any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel,¨ added President Kenyatta.

