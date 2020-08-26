President Kenyatta gives DCI 21 days to conclude KEMSA probe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Wednesday given relevant agencies 21 days to conclude investigations into the graft allegations at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

“Given the compelling public interest on the matter, the relevant agencies should expedite the ongoing investigations and conclude the same within 21 days from the date hereof,” he stated.

President Kenyatta was speaking during his 11th State of The Nation address at State House when he said all persons found to be prima facie culpable as a result of those investigations should be brought to book, not withstanding the public office they hold, or their political or social status.

The Head of State to secure the achievements made so far and build on them for the future further directed that “the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government in conjunction with the Chairperson of the Council of Governors, shall, in three weeks, convene an inclusive National Consultative Conference to review our national and county COVID response and together with all stakeholders, chart Kenya’s post-COVID future.”

KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari was this month suspended following allegations that the authority flouted procurement regulations.

KEMSA has been in the spotlight after it emerged that officials dished out tenders to mysterious entities under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came hot on the heels of an audit that exposed procurement and financial irregularities that put at risk more than Ksh 100 billion of donor funds and taxpayers’ money.

Manjari was suspended alongside Charles Juma (head of procurement) and Eliud Mureithi (commercial director) to allow EACC complete investigations into the matter.

On Friday last week, Manjari failed to appear before the Senate Committee to explain alleged misappropriation of funds.

The committee was informed that he was sick and had been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

A note from the hospital said the suspended KEMSA boss was admitted on Thursday last week and is receiving treatment at Ward 9B.

The committee, which is co-chaired by Senators Michael Mbito and Sylvia Kasanga had summoned the suspended KEMSA boss together with two other directors to explain the alleged irregularities in the procurement process of medical equipment.

It is alleged that double pricing from suppliers led to a Ksh 7.7billion loss of public funds.

The COVID-19 scandal has also created an internal crisis at the supplies agency, which now stands to lose up to Ksh 2billion as it struggles to dispose of Personal Protective Equipment over high prices.