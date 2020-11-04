President Kenyatta, Governors hold talks on Covid-19 management

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Wednesday scheduled to hold talks with Governors to review containment measures following the sharp increase of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The Council of Governors on Tuesday held a pre-summit meeting ahead of the planned summit and have pushed for tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus saying that counties are getting overwhelmed by the virus.

“The extraordinary Session has been convened in light of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections across our Nation, as exhibited by the fact that Kenya has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 monthly fatalities in October 2020,” read a statement from Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

According to health experts, the surge in infections recorded in the past few weeks has been fuelled by crowding in social places and political meetings.

Possible lock-down measures appear imminent with political gatherings, bars and restaurants the most possible casualties.

This comes after the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) called on the government to suspend all political rallies for the next 30 days to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases and provide protective gears for healthcare workers.

KMA on Tuesday also called for the enforcement of the Health Ministry’s guidelines for bars, restaurants and clubs, reinstitution of restriction of movement within counties experiencing a spike in cases and that preventive measures are enhanced in schools by linking them to health care services.

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday announced the cancellation of all scheduled public engagements citing a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

In a tweet on his social media page, Ruto said, “The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave may be in the offing. For this reason, I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed.”

In the second phased re-opening, President Kenyatta allowed bars to resume operations until 10 pm and extended the curfew for a further sixty days with an adjustment of effective hours to between 11 pm and 4 am.

The president also announced an increase in the number of guests attending funerals, weddings and mosque and church services.