Govt solving land issue through issuance of title deeds, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Government is solving the historical land question in the country through the intensified issuance of title deeds.

The President expressed satisfaction that over 5 million title deeds have been issued to Kenyans since his administration came to office in 2013.

“I am happy because gradually we are fulfilling the promise we made to the people of Kenya. We are solving the land question by issuing title deeds so that Kenyans can put their land to productive use without fear of losing their property,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke Tuesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi County where he kicked off the issuance of 10,000 title deeds to residents of Samburu County.

Besides individual landowners and group ranches, the Government will issue title deeds for community land in the largely pastoral county and across the country so as to address disputes arising out of its use.

“For a long time community land has not been titled and in some areas this has been a source of disputes. We want to solve that problem by issuing title deeds so that communities, with their leaders, can decide how that land will be used according to the community needs,” the President said.

To boost the wildlife conservation agenda in the country, President Kenyatta also issued a title deed for the 119,000-acre Maasai Mara National Reserve to Narok County.

The President issued two title deeds to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife for the 2,000-acre parcel of land earmarked for the expansion of the Nairobi National Park and the 155 acres Nairobi City Park.

Also issued was the title deed for the 50-acre Naivasha Special Economic Zone which was handed over to the County Government of Nakuru.

“For the first time since the Nairobi National Park was gazetted, the Government is allocating more land so as to conserve it for posterity,” the President said.

At the same event, the President flagged-off 75 locally assembled vehicles for the National Titling Programme. The vehicles will be distributed to all the 60 land registries across the country to boost the titling programme.

On the locally assembled vehicles, the President encouraged County Governments to give priority to locally manufactured products as a way of creating employment for the youth.

“Let us be true patriots, people who love their country and buy what is made locally – that which enables Kenyans to get jobs. I want to encourage that as we move forward,” the President said.

Lands CS Farida Karoney thanked President Kenyatta for facilitating her ministry to deliver on its mandate and assured Kenyans that many more landowners will be issued with title deeds in coming months.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who is also the chairperson of the Council of Governors Committee on Urban Development, Planning, Lands and Energy applauded the Ministry of Lands for solving most of the land issues in his county in the last three years.

The event was attended by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Governors Samuel Tunai (Narok), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Mohammed Kuti (Isiolo) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo).