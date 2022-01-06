President Kenyatta hails China for support to execute major projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has yet again heaped praise on China for supporting Kenya’s development aspirations.

Speaking at the end of an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the new Kipevu Oil Terminal at the Port of Mombasa, the head of state hailed Kenya’s partnership with China saying the arrangement had helped deliver key development projects including the offshore jetty, the SGR among others.

The President, who was accompanied on the tour of the Kshs 40 billion offshore facility by visiting Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, said the various infrastructural projects implemented with the support of China had strengthened Kenya’s economy.

“The old Kipevu Oil Terminal which for many years we have struggled with, was not able to meet the demands of increasing population, to meet the demands of the growing economy.”

“We needed this facility (new KOT) to be able to cater for those demands and China was there when we asked for partnership in developing it,” the President said.

He maintained that there are no strings attached to the support being extended by Beijing. According to the President, China has been a genuine development partner.

“Our partnership with China is not a partnership based on China telling us what to do. It is a partnership of friends, working together to meet Kenya’s socio-economic agenda.” he said

He added: “They were there ready to work and walk with us hand-in-hand and that indeed is what we call a friend. We do not need lectures about what we need, we need partners to help us achieve what we require”.

President Kenyatta says the new Kipevu Oil Terminal which is currently 96% complete, will enhance supply and cost stability of petroleum products in Kenya and the region.

The 770m jetty, the largest of its kind in Africa, has a capacity to load and offload very large vessels of up to 200,000 DWT carrying all categories of petroleum products including crude oil, white oils and LPG.

The President further thanked China for continuing to open up its expansive market to Kenyan exports. He expressed optimism that the continued opening up of the Chinese domestic market to Kenyan agricultural exports will help bridge the huge balance of trade gap that exists between the two economies.

“I am very appreciative especially as a farmer, on the movement we are making towards the opening up of market in China to Kenya’s agricultural products, am very keen myself to see that develop because the basis of success is if we are able to balance our trade,” President Kenyatta said.

On his way from inspecting the upcoming offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal, the largest of its kind in Africa, President Kenyatta made a brief stopover at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Container Terminal at the Port of Mombasa to assess the facility’s operations.

He noted that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) had kept the Kenyan economy ticking during the slowdown occasioned by the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The President noted that SGR had significantly lowered the cost of cargo freight saying the price of transporting a container of tea from Nairobi to Mombasa had reduced from Shs 60,000 by road to Shs 17,000 on the modern railway line.

“Many said there was no need to improve the railway linking Mombasa to Nairobi and ultimate to Kisumu, Malaba and our neighbouring countries. Today millions and millions of Kenyans have benefited through the reduction in cost of travel between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Earlier on, President Kenyatta met the Chinese top diplomat who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Mombasa.

During the meeting, the Head of State and the Chinese Minister discussed a wide array of bilateral and multilateral subjects of mutual interest to Kenya & China among them the two countries development cooperation framework, regional peace & security as well as the global fight against Covid-19

Minister Wang Yi, who was accompanied by Qian Keming (Vice Minister, Minister of Commerce), Wu Jianghao (Assistant Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and his country’s Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjiang assured President Kenyatta of China’s continued commitment to supporting Kenya’s development agenda.