President Kenyatta hails Ferdinand Omanyala’s stellar performance in South Africa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, after the speedster recorded 9.98 seconds to win the World Athletics ASA Grand Prix held at Germiston Stadium, KwaDukaThole, South Africa.

President Kenyatta through state House twitter account praised Omanyala’s performance that places him second on the World athletics men’s 100m top list this season.

Omanyala is second to Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati who leads the list with 9.90 seconds recorded in March 25th in Austin Texas.

‘’President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated emerging Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala following the athlete’s pulsating win of the 100m race at the ASA Athletics Grandprix 4 in South Africa on Wednesday’’, read the post on twitter.

Omanyala nicknamed “The Beast from the East” defeated South Africa’s Akani Simbine in the 100m final showdown clocking 9.98 seconds to beat Simbine who finished second with 10.11 seconds. Bradley Nkoana finished third in 10.32.

Omanyala holds the African 100M record 9.77seconds.

Top 5 Male athletes with leading times in 100m this season

1.Benjamin Azamati-Ghana-9.90secs

2.Ferdinand Omanyala-Kenya-9.98secs

3.Fred Kerley-USA-9.99

Samson Colbrooke-Bahamas-10.01secs

5.Mathew Boling-USA-10.03