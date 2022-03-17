President Kenyatta hasn’t convened any meeting with Mt. Kenya leaders – Statehouse

Statehouse has asked Kenyans to disregard widespread information to the effect that President Uhuru Kenyatta had called for a meeting with political leaders from Mt Kenya region, before allegedly calling it off again Thursday.

The meeting that was purportedly to be held Friday, according to Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena, is an unfounded fabrication.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating online on a purported meeting with Central Kenya elected leaders this week,” Dena said in a statement to Thursday afternoon.

According to Dena, the Head of State’s schedule is so occupied for the week to an extent that his itinerary cannot accommodate any other activity through this coming weekend.

“His Excellency President Kenyatta’s diary for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead has several public engagements of which Kenyans will be duly informed through established platforms.” She said

In the messages that circulated Wednesday evening, the President had allegedly invited “all MPs, Senators, and Governors from Mt. Kenya region at Statehouse Nairobi on Friday, 17th March 2022 from 10 am,”

In the early hours of Thursday, another message surfaced, supposedly from President Kenyatta, and addressed to the invited leaders, indicating postponement of the said meeting.

“After wide consultations, I have deferred the meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 18th March 2022, at Statehouse Nairobi, with MPs, Senators, and Governors, from the Mt Kenya region to a later date, which will be communicated to you, in due course.” The message read

Dena was however categorical that; “The President did not convene nor postpone any such meeting. Therefore, the information is false and misleading.”