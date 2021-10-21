President Kenyatta holds bilateral talks with Malawian counterpart

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held bilateral talks with visiting Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera at State House, Nairobi.

During the third Kenya-Malawi Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) meeting, the two countries signed eight treaties of cooperation in defence, political and diplomatic consultations in health, tourism, diplomatic training, fisheries and management of aquaculture development.

“JPCC is an important mechanism for strengthening our relations and unlocking the unlimited political, social, economic and diplomatic potential of our countries for the benefit of our people,” said President Kenyatta.

“All these herald a new dawn in Kenya-Malawi bilateral relations that without a doubt will be dominated by years of success. I believe in progress,” he added.

The Head of State tasked the respective Government officials to expedite the negotiations of the remaining MOUs largely in the areas of forest management, ICT, Police Service, investment protection and promotion agreements in order to fully unlock the potential of the Kenya-Malawi bilateral ties for the benefit of their citizens.

The two leaders also agreed to fast the implementation of the agreements signed Thursday in the shortest possible time.

“If well implemented, the arrangements hold the answer to our continents solutions and will drive that firm belief that we all share,” he remarked.

Noting the current situation in Mozambique, President Kenyatta commended the Malawian leader and the Southern African Development Community for the steps taken in neutralizing the terrorist threat in that country.

On Covid-19, the President restated Kenya’s call for a common position on vaccines and the preparedness for a future pandemic.

“Events of the recent months have brought to the fore the unfairness in the world and exposed for the umpteenth time Africa’s soft underbelly. I am confident that we will succeed in rebuilding back better and stronger post Covid-19,” he said.