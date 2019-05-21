President Kenyatta holds talks with EU’s Federica Mogherini 

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met a high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by Ms Federica Mogherini, the Vice President of the European Commission who also doubles up as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy.

The talks between the President and Ms Mogherini centred on trade relations and Kenya’s role in regional security.

Ms Mogherini assured President Kenyatta of EU’s commitment to continue supporting peace and security activities in the Horn of Africa and the entire East and Central Africa region.

Present during the meeting at State House, Nairobi, were Cabinet Secretaries Dr Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs) and Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior) among other senior state officials.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Earlier, Ms Mogherini inaugurated the new European Union Embassy in Nairobi, the second largest globally, signifying the growing importance of Nairobi to the union.

The EU leader also held a meeting with CS Dr Monica Juma after which they jointly briefed the press on the deepening Kenya-EU ties.