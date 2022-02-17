President Kenyatta in Brussels for AU-EU Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins fellow African and European Heads of State and Governments and other leaders at the opening ceremony of the 6th African Union (AU) – European Union (EU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

During the two-day summit that will be held between the 17th and 18th of February, the leaders will discuss how both continents can strengthen political and economic ties for greater prosperity.

On Friday, President Kenyatta is expected to co-chair a roundtable session on agriculture and sustainable development.

“This summit is very key. It brings together over 90 per cent of African Heads of State and Governments or their representatives,” said Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, the Kenyan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium during a press briefing ahead of the President’s arrival.

The ambassador said President Kenyatta, alongside other leaders, is expected to attend a series of roundtable sessions to discuss growth financing, health systems and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development as well as education, culture and vocational training.

The summit is aimed at strengthening the AU-EU strategic partnerships in trade and investment as well as other areas of cooperation including current global challenges like climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, peace and security.