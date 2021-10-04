President Kenyatta in Ethiopia for PM Abiy’s swearing-in

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined other Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa Ethiopia for the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Dr Ali was re-elected for a second 5-year term in July when his Prosperity Party secured a parliamentary majority by winning 410 out of 436 seats.

The 45-year-old took the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi, during a joint session of the House of People’s Representatives and House of the Federation held on Monday.

Dr Ali accepted the appointment as Prime Minister, saying he will undertake responsibly and with faith to the constitution the responsibility placed upon him by the people.

He made a passionate appeal to Ethiopian unity and called for democracy, stability and improved relations with Eritrea.

The President Uhuru and his entourage arrived in the Ethiopian capital on Monday afternoon aboard a Kenya Airways aircraft.