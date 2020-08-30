President Kenyatta in Kisumu to inspect refurbished Kisumu port

Written By: Hunja Macharia/Simon Acholla
President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Kisumu County to inspect the refurbished Kisumu port as well as other ongoing development projects in the region.

The port has been refurbished at a cost of Ksh 3b with MV Uhuru said to have resumed operations.

The head of state arrived in Kisumu in three military choppers at around 1pm this afternoon accompanied by a host of other Government officials.

The President is also accompanied by ODM party Leader Raila Odinga who enjoys unparalleled political support in the region.

The port is already operational albeit on small scale with the MV Uhuru ferrying over 17million litres of diesel to Uganda in recent times.

More is expected once the port is fully operational.

The  Government is also working on the refurbishment of the two meter gauge railway from Nakuru to Kisumu soon as the region warms up to the opening of the port.

The revamping of the  railway line will see passenger trains commence activities on the once busy line.

More to follow.

