President Kenyatta inaugurates new KDF Regional Hospital in Isiolo

ByMuraya Kamunde

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the official inauguration of the new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Isiolo Regional Hospital (IRH).

Before the official launch, the Head of State inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the 7 Kenya Rifles at Isiolo Barracks on Thursday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces inspects a Guard of Honour mounted by the 7 Kenya Rifles.

The 105-bed capacity IRH is one of the five Level-IV military hospitals being developed across the country to address healthcare needs of KDF personnel, their dependants and military veterans.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi are among other leaders accompanying the President for the official launch.

More to follow…

  

