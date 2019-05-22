President Kenyatta inspects housing, road projects in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday made impromptu tours of housing and infrastructure projects in Nairobi.

The President visited Parkroad Estate in Ngara where the Government is building 1370 houses with the first phase of 228 units expected to be ready by September this year.

The housing project is part of the Government’s plan to construct 500,000 affordable housing units by 2022 under the Housing Pillar of the Big 4 Agenda.

The President who was accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his Treasury counterpart Henry Rotich encouraged the contractor to ensure everything is done according to standard.

He said the project will be used as a pilot and will be replicated in all other towns in the country.

“This project will used as an example for all the other projects which we will do in other towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret,” said the President.

Earlier, the President inspected the ongoing construction of the Waiyaki Way-Red Hill link road.

Transport and Infrastructure CS took the President on the tour and briefed him on several other roads that are under construction including the second phase of Ngong Road dualling.

While addressing workers at the housing project, President Kenyatta encouraged them to ensure they enrol for Huduma Namba.

The Head of State instructed the Nairobi Regional Commissioner to ensure registration clerks are deployed to the construction site on Thursday to ensure all the construction workers are registered.