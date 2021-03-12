Uhuru issues Executive Orders on Reforms in Coffee, Tea Sub-Sectors

Written By: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Friday issued two Executive Orders on the reforms in the Coffee and Tea Sub-Sectors.

Executive Order No. 2 of 2021 on the Coffee Sub-Sector Reforms follows recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce, and approves the transmittal of the Coffee Bill, 2021 to Parliament.

On the other hand, Executive Order No. 3 of 2021 on the Revitalization of the Tea Sub-Sector directs the Attorney General to conduct an inquiry into allegations of statutory and regulatory breaches committed by KTDA among other instructions.

The Executive Orders were issued Friday by the Head of State at State House, Nairobi at a brief ceremony conducted by the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and attended by Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

