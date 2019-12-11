President Kenyatta holds talks with Jamaican, Congolese and Cuban leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday held separate talks with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Holness and the Vice President of Cuba Ines Maria Chapman.

The leaders met the President on the sidelines of the just ended 9th ACP summit during which Kenya took over the chairmanship of the 79-member multilateral grouping.

The President met his Congolese and Jamaican counterparts at State House, Nairobi during which the leaders explored opportunities for deepening bilateral relations.

At the meeting with VP Chapman held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the President expressed Kenya’s gratitude to the Cuban government for the two countries collaboration in the health sector.

The President said through the health partnership, Kenyans are benefitting from specialised services offered by Cuban doctors in the counties.

He expressed Kenya’s keenness on deepening relations with Cuba for the mutual benefit of the two countries and for the collective prosperity of the ACP member countries.

“As for the ACP please know you have a friend who will look at your concerns and needs to ensure the Cuban people prosper,” President Kenyatta assured VP Chapman.

On her part, the Cuban leader thanked the President for hosting a successful summit noting that the Nairobi meeting has laid a fresh foundation strengthening ties amongst ACP countries.

“We believe this summit has been successful. Milestones have been established that will ensure we move forward, deepening collaborations amongst us,” the Cuban Vice President said.

Besides health, VP Chapman said Cuba is keen on partnering with Kenya in m tourism, agriculture and environment, areas she said hold great potential for wealth and employment creation for the youth of the two nations.

“We are happy to partner with Kenya especially in tourism. On environment we are building infrastructure to cater for flooding, sea level rising and malaria vector control,” the Vice President said.

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and her Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki attended the President’s meeting with Vice President Chapman.