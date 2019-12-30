President Kenyatta joins mourners at burial of Charles Rubia

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday joined mourners at the burial of Charles Rubia, Nairobi’s first African Mayor.

Rubia who is reknown for his prominent role in the fight for the re-introduction of multi-party democracy in early 1990s was buried today at his Karuigu-ini home near Kenol town, Muranga County.

Speaking to mourners at the funeral service held at Kiriguini Primary School, the President urged Kenyans to emulate the values that leaders of Rubia’s generation stood for such as patriotism, the pursuit for justice and social order.

“Rubia loved peace, justice and good social order. If only 10 per cent of us emulated what this man stood for Kenya will be a different country. He also loved hard work,” the President said adding that the late leader l spend most of his life fighting for a better country and the rights of fellow Kenyans.

The President called on leaders to preach peace and unity and to use their freedom of expression to fight against corruption, tribalism and injustice which he said are vices that threaten Kenya’s progress.

He said Rubia and his comrades in the second liberation struggle fought against oppression and assured that his administration will continue safeguarding those democratic gains including the rights to free speech and expression.

Leaders who spoke at the funeral service described how Rubia sacrificed his comfort to fight for a better Kenya.

Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria said Rubia fought for change and suffered in the struggle. He added that unlike those days now it is government that is initiating change.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said Muranga is home to many iconic leaders including Rubia, Kenneth Matiba and many more. Orengo said Rubia was at the forefront in ensuring the restoration of multi-party democracy.

The Siaya Senator also read a tribute on behalf of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who said Rubia always succeeded in the daunting tasks he took on.

Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata narrated how he has been Rubia’s lawyer over the years while area MP Alice Wahome said the late was a fearless man who always spoke the truth. She said despite his status he remained humble and was accessible to all.