President Kenyatta calls on leaders to work in unity

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Sunday called for unity among leaders and Kenyans at large in order to achieve meaningful development throughout the country.

While calling on leaders to stay united, he said it was the only way of promoting peace and unity to achieve development objectives.

The President spoke after joining catholic faithfuls for a Sunday Mass at Arch Angel Michael Chaka Catholic Parish in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

The President also promised the church leadership of support to complete the church.

President Kenyatta later visited the state of the art market in Chaka town taunted to be one of the largest in the country to assess the level of progress.

He said once the market is complete it will not only offer business opportunities for locals but will also have the capacity for value addition of products.

The President was accompanied by leaders from the region including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Transport CS James Mcharia and area MP Kanini Kega.

He is later expected to meet with youth groups at the Sagana State Lodge later on in the day.

It is the third day of the President’s four day working tour of the central region to engage local leaders, assess and launch national development projects in the region.